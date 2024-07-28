Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russian oil prevails in India's July imports despite refinery shutdowns

Russian supplies help prop up gross refining margins of Indian refiners facing shrinking cracks on diesel and petrol, and lower marketing margins

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil
Premium

Russia had a record 46 per cent share of the Indian oil imports market in May 2023 | Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite a slew of local refining shutdowns, low discounts on Russian crude and a reduction in crude output, Russia continued to prevail in India’s crude basket in July and displaced Gulf grades and US oil, according to industry sources and shipping data.

Russian oil accounted for close to 43.8 per cent of India’s overall 4.52 million barrels per day in July, marginally lower from 44.4 per cent share in June of 4.6 million bpd of imports, and from a 44 per cent share a year earlier, according to market intelligence data from Paris-based Kpler. Russia had a record

Also Read

Indian refiners likely saved at least $10 bn due to discounted Russian oil

From Jan lows Russian oil rebounds to 45.4% of Indian crude imports in June

US expected to send Ukraine $150 mn more in munitions to fight Russia

China requests Britain to stop sanctioning Chinese firms over Russian links

Highlights of the day: Six dead, 1,500 tourists stranded as landslides, rain wreak havoc in Sikkim

Topics : Russia Oil production India Russia India oil imports Crude Oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon