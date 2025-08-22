Private sector refiners gain big from India's Russian crude oil savings

Even as refining officials mull receiving discounted Russian crude oil beyond August 27, when US President Donald Trump’s tariffs kick in, gains accrued since 2022 from India’s purchase of Russian grades are not uniformly distributed, with private sector refiners becoming the biggest beneficiaries.

State-run refiners, cosseted by New Delhi’s fixed fuel price regime, have gained less, industry sources said and ship-tracking data showed.

Just two Indian refiners, both private, accounted for a combined 881,000 barrels per day (bpd) of the 1.8 million bpd in total imports of discounted Russian crude oil in 2025 until date, according to

data from maritime intelligence