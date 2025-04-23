Saudi to invest in 2 refineries in India; strengthen crude oil, LPG supply

Saudi Arabia and India will collaborate on establishing two refineries in India, both nations announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kingdom on Tuesday. The investments will be part of Saudi Arabia's earlier commitment to invest $100 billion in India in multiple areas including energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, technology, fintech, digital infrastructure, among other sectors, a joint statement released on Wednesday said.

While Saudi Aramco had been keen on setting up the proposed mega West Coast Refinery in Maharashtra, slow progress had forced the government to redraw the project. Set to come up in the Nanar area of Maharashtra's