Some MNCs may face tax heat as SC clears air on MFN applicability

Multinationals from the most-favoured jurisdictions such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France, which have been taking advantage of lower taxation applicable to other nations that signed tax treaties with India at a later stage, might have to pay additional levies to the Indian tax authorities.



The Supreme Court on Thursday settled the long-standing issue regarding the applicability of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause, denying the lower withholding tax rates on dividend payouts and other relevant remittances as interpreted earlier