Scheme reset may not shake Centre's FY25 fiscal maths, say experts

The host of schemes approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday across health, electric mobility, rural infrastructure, and renewable energy are unlikely to disturb the Centre’s fiscal maths for the current financial year with only six months left to roll out the programmes, experts said.



However, official sources said, higher allocations for implementing ministries — such as heavy industries, health & family welfare, and earth sciences — may be sanctioned through supplementary demands for grants.



With an aim to bringing down the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by FY26, the finance