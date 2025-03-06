SDGs hard to achieve without meeting climate agreement goals: IPCC chair

The world will not achieve sustainable development goals or eradicate poverty unless progress is made in Article 2 of the Paris Agreement, said Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) chair Jim Skea on Thursday.

Article 2 of the Paris Agreement includes holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, recognising that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change. It also aims to increase the ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change, foster climate