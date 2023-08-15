Sectoral earnings dashboard: Auto takes the wheel, banks ride shotgun

Q1FY24 saw robust earnings growth led by government-owned oil & gas marketing firms, banks, autos, and finance & insurance, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of India Inc’s net profit surge over Q1FY23. In contrast, metals & mining, power, and Reliance Industries reported year-on-year declines. Overall profit growth stemmed from cost savings. Revenue slowed across sectors, except for banking and automotive. IT services, a growth driver, showed a revenue and profit slowdown, ranking third in net profit after banks and oil firms. Here’s Q1FY24’s top 10 sector earnings scorecard, presented by KRISHNA KANT, A