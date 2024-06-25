Seven years of GST: Collections surge by 87% despite certain challenges

The goods and services tax (GST) system has stabilised more or less, which is evident from the steady increase in its collections over a seven-year journey.

However, the system still faces a range of challenges that relate to conflicting orders by the authority for advance rulings (AARs), delay in setting up appeal mechanisms against these rulings and an increasing number of litigations.

With enhanced revenues from GST, one expects that the stage is set for shifting towards GST 2.0. However, reforms such as rationalising rates and including petrol and diesel in its fold may take some time