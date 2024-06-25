Business Standard
Seven years of GST: Collections surge by 87% despite certain challenges

Despite increasing average monthly GST collections, the GST system still faces challenges such as conflicting orders by the authority for advance rulings, delays in setting up appeal mechanisms etc

gst
Representative Picture

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
The goods and services tax (GST) system has stabilised more or less, which is evident from the steady increase in its collections over a seven-year journey.

However, the system still faces a range of challenges that relate to conflicting orders by the authority for advance rulings (AARs), delay in setting up appeal mechanisms against these rulings and an increasing number of litigations.

With enhanced revenues from GST, one expects that the stage is set for shifting towards GST 2.0. However, reforms such as rationalising rates and including petrol and diesel in its fold may take some time
Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST GST collection

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

