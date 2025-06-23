Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / SEZ to DTA clearance of used machinery should be on depreciated value

SEZ to DTA clearance of used machinery should be on depreciated value

Despite GST treating intermediary services as domestic supply, other laws like FEMA and FTDR Act recognise them as exports; SEZ units must pay duty on depreciated value

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc
premium

The GST laws apply only for the purpose of taxation.

TNC Rajagopalan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We are getting indenting commissions regularly from our principals abroad in foreign exchange. Under the GST laws, these are intermediate services and according to Section 13(8)(b) of the IGST Act, 2017, the place of supply is the location of the supplier. So, under the GST laws, such services are not treated as export of services. Can supply of such services be treated as export of services under other laws?
 
Yes. The intermediary services are provided by you to a resident in a foreign country. The GST laws apply only for the purpose of taxation. They do not affect how the
Topics : GST rule changes SEZ DTA
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon