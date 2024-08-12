Business Standard
Soon, NIRF-like ranking for nearly 15,000 ITIs to boost skilling quality

According to government data, as of now, nearly four out of five ITIs are privately run in the country

ITI
Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is soon going to release the first-ever ranking of nearly 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country, a senior government official said.

Similar to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for higher education, these ITI rankings will be conducted annually to help prospective students and employers better assess the quality of these skilling institutes, the official said.

The move coincides with the recent Budget announcement of a new scheme aimed at skilling 2 million youth over five years, with 1,000 ITIs to be upgraded in hub-and-spoke arrangements focused on outcomes.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

