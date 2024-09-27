Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Sluggish foreign tourism recovery impacts India's hospitality industry

Sluggish foreign tourism recovery impacts India's hospitality industry

The post-pandemic recovery in India's inbound tourism is lagging the global trend

travel, tourism
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Roshni Shekhar
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sluggish recovery in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India has impacted inbound tour operators, tourist transporters, and hotels. While the FTA numbers are slowly recovering, they are still below pre-Covid levels.

In June 2024, there was a 9 per cent increase in FTAs compared to June 2023, but the numbers remain 2.8 per cent below pre-Covid levels, as per the last available Monthly Tourism Statistics report.

Given the sluggish recovery, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) reached out to the government on Monday for immediate intervention to attract FTAs in India.

“The Ministry of Commerce used to have
Topics : Crisil report Hospitality industry Indian tourism

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon