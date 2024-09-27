Sluggish foreign tourism recovery impacts India's hospitality industry

The sluggish recovery in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India has impacted inbound tour operators, tourist transporters, and hotels. While the FTA numbers are slowly recovering, they are still below pre-Covid levels.

In June 2024, there was a 9 per cent increase in FTAs compared to June 2023, but the numbers remain 2.8 per cent below pre-Covid levels, as per the last available Monthly Tourism Statistics report.

Given the sluggish recovery, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) reached out to the government on Monday for immediate intervention to attract FTAs in India.

“The Ministry of Commerce used to have