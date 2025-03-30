Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smart Cities Mission deadline ends on March 31; targets remain unmet

Smart Cities Mission deadline ends on March 31; targets remain unmet

Among the cities that have fully implemented their projects are Agra, Varanasi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Udaipur, Pune, Surat, and Vadodara

Populous states such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana have also recorded sub-optimal project completion and fund utilisation rates | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Yash Kumar SinghalIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

It has been nearly 10 years since the government launched the Smart Cities Mission with the aim of improving the quality of life in 100 selected cities. Last year, the deadline for achieving this target was extended to March 31, 2025. Now, as that deadline ends, it turns out that only 18 of the 100 cities have completed all the projects that would serve as urban planning role models. The good news, though, is that only 7 per cent of the overall projects remain incomplete.
 
Among the cities that have fully implemented their projects are Agra, Varanasi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Udaipur,
