Smart Cities Mission deadline ends on March 31; targets remain unmet

It has been nearly 10 years since the government launched the Smart Cities Mission with the aim of improving the quality of life in 100 selected cities. Last year, the deadline for achieving this target was extended to March 31, 2025. Now, as that deadline ends, it turns out that only 18 of the 100 cities have completed all the projects that would serve as urban planning role models. The good news, though, is that only 7 per cent of the overall projects remain incomplete.

Among the cities that have fully implemented their projects are Agra, Varanasi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Udaipur,