SME tracker: Strong demand to rev up growth for auto component SMEs

The auto component industry’s revenue is expected to increase 7-9 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) driven by a slew of factors.

With the recent goods and services tax (GST) cuts lowering vehicle prices, sales are expected to rise across segments and should also lead to premiumisation, thus spurring demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The replacement and export markets will also support the industry as will a recovering economy, with a projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent.

Exports to key destinations such as North America,