Social security benefits for salaried employees shrinking post pandemic

A larger share of the Indian salaried class is finding itself uncovered by any kind of social security benefit, especially after the pandemic.

The share of those employed in salaried jobs or regular work has contracted in 2022-23 to 21 per cent compared to 23 per cent before the pandemic in 2019-20. And the share of salaried workers ineligible for any social security benefit has increased. About 54 per cent of those in regular /salaried jobs were not eligible for any kind of social security benefit in FY23 compared to 52 per cent five years ago (chart 1).



