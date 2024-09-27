Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Sri Lanka's new President options: India or China, or India and China

Sri Lanka's new President options: India or China, or India and China

As such, China does play a larger role in resolving this crisis but India can't be wished away, since it is a leading export destination for Lanka

As such, China does play a larger role in resolving this crisis but India can’t be wished away, since it is a leading export destination for Sri Lanka
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indivjal Dhasmana Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All eyes are set on the stance the new Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara Dissanayake may take as his alliance gives an initial impression that he will try to bring his debt-ridden country closer to China.

However, AKD, as he is popularly known, has expressed his desire not to be “sandwiched” between India and China. While India was the largest importer of goods from Sri Lanka after the US in 2023 (UK was ahead of India for some years), compared to a minuscule share of China, the dragon has been a much bigger contributor to the
Topics : China sri lanka India-Sri Lanka

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon