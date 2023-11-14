Sensex (-0.50%)
State govts fall back on thermal power as electricity demand rockets

In 2014, it was coal supply. Between 2016-2018, it was Central schemes on rural and urban electrification and reforms for power distribution companies

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya JaiAmritha PillayShine Jacob New Delhi/Mumbai/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
After more than a decade, the opening up of new coal-based power plants and rising power demand were the central points of a discussion at a meeting in New Delhi earlier this month hosted by the Union power ministry.

Faced with record-high power demand, states are falling back on coal-run power plants. Some are tendering new mega-size plants and some are expanding existing units. This year, India’s power demand nationwide crossed 240 Gw and since August, there has been a 20 per cent increase in electricity demand every month.

For the past several years, the focus of the annual meeting of energy/power ministers of states was power distribution woes and improving electricity supply infrastructure.

Topics : Discoms Power distribution electricity sector electricity in India Thermal Power

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Business Standard
