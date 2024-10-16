Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / States convey support for compensation cess merger with 28% GST slab

States convey support for compensation cess merger with 28% GST slab

State FMs, in first meeting of GoM, suggest no new item in lists of luxury, sin, and demerit goods until transition

GST
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State governments have conveyed to the Centre their support for the merger of the compensation cess with the highest goods and services tax (GST) slab of 28 per cent after March 2026, when the existing regime expires.

In the first meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST compensation, led by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, on Wednesday, states advocated that during the transition period towards the cess merger, no additional goods should be added to the existing lists of luxury, sin, and demerit goods.

"All states have requested the merging of the cess with
Topics : GST compensation GST compliance GST slab

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon