Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / States rejig policies, seek Centre's help to counter Trump tariffs

States rejig policies, seek Centre's help to counter Trump tariffs

From Andhra to TN and Gujarat, states fear heavy biz losses

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade
premium

State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton for the textile sector and goods and services tax (GST) exemptions. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Archis Mohan Nerw Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government of Tamil Nadu, which exported 31 per cent of its total shipments worth $52.1 billion to the US in FY25, fears massive job losses once the additional 25 per cent tariff takes effect on August 27. The state has sought the Centre’s help, as have several other states, including Andhra Pradesh. 
From Uttar Pradesh to Telangana, Kerala to Rajasthan, Gujarat to Tamil Nadu, state governments are reworking their export promotion policies and exploring ways to quickly look for newer markets. 
State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Trump tariffs Indian state policies Indian exports US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon