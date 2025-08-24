States rejig policies, seek Centre's help to counter Trump tariffs

The government of Tamil Nadu, which exported 31 per cent of its total shipments worth $52.1 billion to the US in FY25, fears massive job losses once the additional 25 per cent tariff takes effect on August 27. The state has sought the Centre’s help, as have several other states, including Andhra Pradesh.

From Uttar Pradesh to Telangana, Kerala to Rajasthan, Gujarat to Tamil Nadu, state governments are reworking their export promotion policies and exploring ways to quickly look for newer markets.

State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton