States/UTs expected to pre-publish draft rules under labour codes by Mar

'States/UTs expected to pre-publish draft rules under labour codes by Mar'

The ministry is organising a two-day labour ministers' conference in the national capital on January 29-30, with participation from all the states and UTs

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

All 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) are expected to pre-publish “harmonised” draft rules in line with the four new labour codes by March this year, the labour ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The ministry is organising a two-day labour ministers’ conference in the national capital on January 29-30, with participation from all the states and UTs. 
“It was noted that over 18 states/UTs have already implemented the majority of the reforms and more than 32 states/UTs have pre-published the draft rules under the four labour codes, while the remaining states/UTs have made satisfactory progress during the year.
Topics : states labour Law Labour Ministry

