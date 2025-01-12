Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Are consumers paying exorbitant price for farm products?

Statsguru: Are consumers paying exorbitant price for farm products?

While one may take various commodities to gauge the additional prices consumers pay over wholesale rates, here we have assessed seven commodities

agriculture
Premium

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently flagged a gap between prices paid by consumers and those received by farmers. Often, wholesale and consumer food prices are compared to broadly assess this. But the wholesale rates do not exactly reflect the prices farmers receive.
 
While one may take various commodities to gauge the additional prices consumers pay over wholesale rates, here we have assessed seven commodities – wheat and rice (cereals), mustard oil and vanaspati oil (edible oils), tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP).
 
Consumer price index (CPI) -based food inflation has been higher than its wholesale counterpart in four of the
Topics : StatsGuru Charticle farm products Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon