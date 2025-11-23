Statsguru: 'Climate' change is the only constant amid grim pollution data

Even as global climate talks in Belém, Brazil ended on Saturday, Delhi is gasping for air as pollution levels continue to be in “severe” category. While the city saw rising levels of air quality index (AQI), the nation as a whole did not rank quite well in the two reports released on the sidelines of the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30).

This was despite the fact that renewable energy now forms half of India’s power capacity.

India ranked ninth globally, with 430 extreme weather events in the past 30 years up to 2024.(Chart 1)

These events have led