Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs present a mixed bag for India

Statsguru: Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs present a mixed bag for India

India is not a major player in the US market - 10th-biggest with a share of just 2.68 per cent in the US' total imports in 2024

Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs
Premium

After Trump tariffs, India may get an edge over China, Vietnam and Bangladesh in textiles.

Shikha ChaturvediYash Kumar Singhal
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has imposed a “concessional” 26 per cent general tariff on imports from India. Many say this will give New Delhi a distinct advantage over competitors in certain sectors. 
India is not a major player in the US market – 10th-biggest with a share of just 2.68 per cent in the US’ total imports in 2024 (Chart 1).  
Electrical machinery & equipment is India’s top category of exports to the US, followed by gems & jewellery, precious & semi-precious stones, including pearls, and pharmaceutical products (Chart 2).  
After tariffs, India may get an edge over
Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trade policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon