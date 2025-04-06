Statsguru: Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs present a mixed bag for India

US President Donald Trump has imposed a “concessional” 26 per cent general tariff on imports from India. Many say this will give New Delhi a distinct advantage over competitors in certain sectors.

India is not a major player in the US market – 10th-biggest with a share of just 2.68 per cent in the US’ total imports in 2024 (Chart 1).

Electrical machinery & equipment is India’s top category of exports to the US, followed by gems & jewellery, precious & semi-precious stones, including pearls, and pharmaceutical products (Chart 2).

After tariffs, India may get an edge over