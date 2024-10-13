Statsguru: Formal manufacturing share falls, wage growth lags productivity

The share of the formal sector manufacturing gross value added (GVA) in India's economy dropped from 8.68 per cent in 2021-22 to 8.15 per cent in 2022-23, while that of the informal sector increased from 1.18 per cent to 1.4 per cent. This raises concerns about formalisation in the manufacturing sector, according to an analysis of two separate sets of annual surveys of industries and unincorporated enterprises (ASI and ASUSE) (chart 1).