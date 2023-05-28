close

Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

Health targets are among the sustainable development goals, which countries signed up for in 2015, hoping to achieve them by 2030

Samreen Wani
healthcare, health
Premium

Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a warning on global health goals for 2030.There are signs of slower improvement than before on a number of health indicators, according to the recently released World Health Statistics 2023 report. It has warned that progress slowed or stagnated on multiple health indicators since 2015, even before the Covid-19 pandemic disruption. Both India and its emerging market peers slipped on key indicators in this period, according to a Business Standard analysis of WHO data over the years. For example, there has been limited progress on anaemia, which affects more than half of Indian women. Many emerging market peers show a similar trend (chart 1).

Topics : StatsGuru anaemia healthcare

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

