Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a warning on global health goals for 2030.There are signs of slower improvement than before on a number of health indicators, according to the recently released World Health Statistics 2023 report. It has warned that progress slowed or stagnated on multiple health indicators since 2015, even before the Covid-19 pandemic disruption. Both India and its emerging market peers slipped on key indicators in this period, according to a Business Standard analysis of WHO data over the years. For example, there has been limited progress on anaemia, which affects more than half of Indian women. Many emerging market peers show a similar trend (chart 1).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or