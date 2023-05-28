Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

In this section

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Tax collection in India one of highest, reduce direct tax to 25%: Bhalla

Airlines start new flights but fares spike on Go First's top routes

IPEF members "substantially conclude" deal on supply chains in Detroit

GDP preview: Strong growth seen in Q4 on services rebound, pvt investment

Share of women working overtime in factories at 11-year high in 2019

Statsguru: Opening door to foreign universities to set up campuses in India

Statsguru: Story of the home-made handset and India's upward mobility

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a warning on global health goals for 2030.There are signs of slower improvement than before on a number of health indicators, according to the recently released World Health Statistics 2023 report. It has warned that progress slowed or stagnated on multiple health indicators since 2015, even before the Covid-19 pandemic disruption. Both India and its emerging market peers slipped on key indicators in this period, according to a Business Standard analysis of WHO data over the years. For example, there has been limited progress on anaemia, which affects more than half of Indian women. Many emerging market peers show a similar trend (chart 1).

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com