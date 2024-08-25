Statsguru: India's GDP growth likely to ease; demand remains weak

India’s economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY25) compared to that in the fourth quarter of the previous year on a high base, according to estimates from various agencies.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted 7.1 per cent growth for the first quarter, higher than the estimates from S&P Global Market Intelligence, ICRA, Quanteco Research, CRISIL, Nomura, and CareEdge Ratings. However, India Ratings and Bank of Baroda have projected a higher growth rate than the RBI, while Barclays has projected the same rate (chart 1).
There is