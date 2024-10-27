Statsguru: India's journey to become 5th largest economy since 2000

Business Standard
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India can become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027

At the turn of the century, the Indian economy was smaller than the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, China, Italy, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, South Korea and Spain. Fast forward to 2023-24, and India now trails only the US, China, Germany, and Japan.
Indivjal Dhasmana
Oct 27 2024

India’s climb from being the 13th largest economy in 2000-01 to the 5th in 2023-24 is a remarkable feat (Chart 1). 
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India can become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its recent World Economic Outlook (WEO), projects
