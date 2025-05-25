Statsguru: Will most-favoured-nation pricing alter India-US pharma ties?

In a move aimed at reducing drug prices in the United States (US), President Donald Trump signed an executive order on May 12, linking the prices of prescription drugs in that country to “most-favoured-nation” (MFN) pricing. The order seeks to facilitate “direct-to-consumer” purchase at the MFN price for pharmaceutical manufacturers selling their products to American patients. It also aims to bring drug prices in the US in line with “comparably developed nations”, which will serve as MFN price targets for pharma manufacturers.
Even as the implementation of the order and its impact on Indian pharma companies