Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Steel industry flags price pressure from cheap imports ahead of key meet

Steel industry flags price pressure from cheap imports ahead of key meet

Steelmakers seek lower logistics costs, R&D incentives, and inclusion of key alloys in critical minerals list to boost long-term competitiveness

Steel
premium

The RBI’s latest bulletin released this week also noted that cheaper imports are weighing on domestic production and prices despite steady demand growth in India.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the key meeting called by the steel ministry with the industry captains on Monday to discuss the impact of rising steel imports, companies have raised the issue of cheaper “substandard” inflows from China, Vietnam, and South Korea, saying they are setting the benchmark for domestic prices and squeezing the profitability of Indian producers.
 
Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said that growing imports of “subsidised and substandard” steel are creating unfair competition for Indian manufacturers.
 
“These imports destabilise prices and pose safety and quality risks, especially in sectors like infrastructure, automotive, food, pharma, and construction,” Jindal told
Topics : Steel Industry Steel imports Steel exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon