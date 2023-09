India's G20 positioning as voice for emerging economies a success: US

Delhi Police conducts flag marches, picket checking for law & order for G20

Digital public infra can speed up financial inclusion: G20 Report

CCI issues draft norms on combinations under amended competition law

Mohali to Manila: Rice economy faces turmoil as El Nino turns up heat

Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Though the situation is tight, senior government officials feel that India will have sufficient sugar stock to meet its domestic consumption requirements during the upcoming 2023-24 season if exports are

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com