Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Sugar mills lay down plan for 50% ethanol blending with petrol by 2030

The plan envisages a cumulative investment of Rs 50,000 crore in ramping up distillation capacity

sugar, export
Premium

sugar (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as the ethanol blending programme faces challenges, sugar millers — in a recent presentation to the government — have laid down an ambitious road map to achieve 50 per

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

India, UK to continue free trade agreement negotiations till Aug-end

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports

PM pitches India as a trusted supply chain partner to G20 businesses

Higher govt spending likely to help ease liquidity in banking system

Rupee, govt bonds seen steady as Jerome Powell's remarks factored in

Topics : sugar mills Petrol-ethanol

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon