Sugar mills lay down plan for 50% ethanol blending with petrol by 2030

Rupee, govt bonds seen steady as Jerome Powell's remarks factored in

Higher govt spending likely to help ease liquidity in banking system

PM pitches India as a trusted supply chain partner to G20 businesses

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Even as the ethanol blending programme faces challenges, sugar millers — in a recent presentation to the government — have laid down an ambitious road map to achieve 50 per

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com