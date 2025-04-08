Tariff-led global headwinds likely to dent govt revenues in FY26

An impending economic slowdown in India, triggered by mounting global headwinds following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs, may adversely impact the government's revenue collections in FY26. Economists say the hike in cooking gas prices and the increase in special additional excise duty (SAED) on Monday appear to be pre-emptive steps by the government to cushion against potential revenue shortfalls.

According to estimates by ICRA, the increase in SAED collections for FY26, owing to the duty hike in petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, is expected to garner Rs 35,000 crore, while the reduction in under-recoveries owing