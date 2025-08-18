Tariff turbulence: Ludhiana industries oscillate between resilience, risk

From the crack of dawn, the wide, dusty lanes of Ludhiana’s Focal Point industrial cluster stir to life. Set up in the late 1980s, the cluster sits just off the Grand Trunk road, housing hundreds of export units whose businesses extend across the globe.

Among them is 25-year-old Kapil, a press operator at a forging unit that manufactures auto parts. His day begins as usual, but the mood is anything but steady. His company’s biggest clients, based in the United States, have begun cancelling orders. “I got to know that US President Donald Trump has imposed harsher tariffs on India.