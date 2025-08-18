Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tariff turbulence: Ludhiana industries oscillate between resilience, risk

Tariff turbulence: Ludhiana industries oscillate between resilience, risk

The final report in the series gauges Ludhiana's industrial pulse as 50% US tariff looms

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES
premium

FIEO urges the government to extend a ₹20,000-crore support package for exporters | Photo: Shiva Rajora

Shiva Rajora Ludhiana
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From the crack of dawn, the wide, dusty lanes of Ludhiana’s Focal Point industrial cluster stir to life. Set up in the late 1980s, the cluster sits just off the Grand Trunk road, housing hundreds of export units whose businesses extend across the globe. 
Among them is 25-year-old Kapil, a press operator at a forging unit that manufactures auto parts. His day begins as usual, but the mood is anything but steady. His company’s biggest clients, based in the United States, have begun cancelling orders. “I got to know that US President Donald Trump has imposed harsher tariffs on India.
Topics : US tariffs Indian exports textile industry Engineering goods exporters
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon