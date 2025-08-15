Tariff turbulence: Surat's diamond industry faces third crisis in 17 years

On Raksha Bandhan day in 1938, the Tapi river played havoc in Surat, tossing around boats and sending 84 people into the watery grave.

Since then, the Surtis (residents of Surat) observe the festival one day after its calendar date, in remembrance of the tragedy.

This year, it is an onslaught of another kind in the famed diamond city, an onslaught of heavy tariffs, clouding most festivities.

The United States’ (US’) reciprocal tariffs, coupled with penalties, threaten the livelihood of artisans.

Surat is the world’s hub for diamond finishing, and over 90 in 100 diamonds globally are polished. The job