Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tax hierarchy sees reshuffle as Odisha, Telangana take unexpected leads

Tax hierarchy sees reshuffle as Odisha, Telangana take unexpected leads

Smaller states such as Odisha and Telangana are emerging as the fastest-growing contributors to GST and direct taxes, challenging the long-held dominance of India's traditional economic powerhouses

Tax collections, taxes
premium

With 22.4 per cent GST collection growth, Odisha was one of the few states to have outpaced the 14 per cent compensation-cess growth benchmark built into GST at its inception.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A shift appears to be underway in India’s tax landscape, with smaller states such as Odisha and Telangana emerging as the fastest-growing contributors to indirect and direct tax collections, respectively, challenging the long-standing dominance of traditional economic powerhouses such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
 
An analysis of 28 states and the national capital region (NCR) of Delhi revealed that among the states whose direct or goods and services tax (GST) collections crossed the Rs 5,000 crore mark, Odisha leads in GST collection growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4 per cent between FY18 and FY25,
Topics : Tax Collection Finance News economy GST Income tax collection
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon