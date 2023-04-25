close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

Certain automobile dealers appointed by insurers/insurance intermediaries allegedly billed commission in excess of Irdai cap

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
fake invoicing
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expanding investigation into allegedly wrongful claims of input tax credit by insurance companies, the tax authorities are probing a section of automobile dealers who have supposedly generated fake invoices without providing any service, which is a punishable offence under goods and services tax (GST) law.
The authorities are learnt to have questioned the car dealers to explain the services they provided general insurance companies.
The investigators suspect car dealers pitched for insurance schemes that give them commissions in excess of those insurance regulations permit.
Or

Also Read

Firms with Rs 100 cr turnover have to upload e-invoices within 7 days

GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Irdai boss signals faster regulatory reforms to boost insurance penetration

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event

India may propose mutual settlements in local currencies at SCO IBC meeting

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Electronics exports grew a whopping 50% in FY23; may overtake drugs, pharma

Walmarts to Flipkarts, all have role in making ONDC a success: Piyush Goyal

Downside risks weigh on GDP growth forecast, says finance ministry

Topics : IRDAI GST invoices GST

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Industrial credit growth slips to a 12-month low of 7% in February

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

India may propose mutual settlements in local currencies at SCO IBC meeting

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read
Premium

Electronics exports grew a whopping 50% in FY23; may overtake drugs, pharma

India and the EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements in May last year
2 min read

Walmarts to Flipkarts, all have role in making ONDC a success: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Downside risks weigh on GDP growth forecast, says finance ministry

Finance Ministry
4 min read

Banking system 'strong enough to survive' policy rate changes: FinMin study

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Issue of GST on intermediary services to foreign clients may get resolved

GST
4 min read

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Personal income tax to GDP ratio surges, indicating rise in taxpayer base

Representative Image
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon