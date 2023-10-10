close
Heatmap

Israel-Hamas conflict: Tea exporters worry possible spillover to Iran

Tea export volumes to Israel are insignificant. But any repercussions on Iran, one of the top buyers of Indian tea, will impact the industry, exporters apprehend

farming, cultivation
Premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
A possible spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict into other regions of West Asia, especially Iran, is worrying tea exporters.

Tea export volumes to Israel are insignificant. But any repercussions on Iran, one of the top buyers of Indian tea, will impact the industry, exporters apprehend.

Topics : Indian tea industry Hamas Iran Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

