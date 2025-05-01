Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tendu patta collection target remains unchanged in Chattisgarh for 2025

Tendu patta collection target remains unchanged in Chattisgarh for 2025

Over 1.4 million collectors would be the beneficiaries even as the state government would pay ₹920 as remuneration if the target had been achieved

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Premium

Chhattisgarh has set a target to collect 1.672 million standard bags in 2025. This is the same as the collection season 2024 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government has kept the target of tendu patta collection unchanged for the current season in 2025 after failing to meet the mark last year.
 
Chhattisgarh has set a target to collect 1.672 million standard bags in 2025. This is the same as the collection season 2024.
 
The forest department had last year collected 1.556 million standard bags of tendu patta against the target of 1.672 million standard bags. According to officials, the target for the current collection season remained unchanged as the department failed to meet the target.
 
In Chhattisgarh, the collection season starts from the third week
Topics : Chhattisgarh government tobacco leaves Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon