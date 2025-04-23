Terror attack casts shadow on tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir

The terrorist strike in Pahalgam has not only claimed 26 lives but also dealt a heavy blow to reviving the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

With attractions such as Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath cave, Raghunath temple, Mansar Lake, Gulmarg, Dal lake, and Pahalgam, tourism offers immense potential for the union territory’s (UT) economy.

Focusing on non-tax revenues (NTR) to boost its receipts, the UT saw tourism's share in NTR rise to 0.5 per cent in 2024–25 (till December), up from 0.3 per cent in 2023–24 and 0.2 per cent in each of the two preceding years. With data for