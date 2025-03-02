The Applecart upset: US reciprocal tariffs bite into India growth plans

After a roller-coaster ride for four years, Apple Inc. is at a crossroads in India.

The Cupertino-headquartered technology giant has seen heady growth — both in iPhone exports and domestic sales — which is projected to shift nearly 15 per cent of its iPhone production value from China to India by 2024-25 (FY25). That is well ahead of its earlier, more cautious target of hitting 10 per cent in five years by 2025-26 (FY26), a goal it overshot in just three years (reaching 12 per cent).

But it faces serious headwinds — challenges that were non-existent just a month ago