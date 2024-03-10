Sensex (    %)
                             
The Digital Competition Bill: Onus on Big Tech to declare fair deal

The CCI will have the power to levy a fine of up to 1 per cent of the global turnover of the online entity in case it fails to make this declaration, sources said

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

The proposed Digital Competition Bill is expected to put a self-reporting obligation on online entities to declare their dealings are fair and transparent, not restrictive towards third-party applications, according to sources in the know.

The digital entities who qualify as gatekeeper platforms or  systemically important digital intermediaries (SIDIs) would have to provide this declaration to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to the proposed Bill. 

The CCI will have the power to levy a fine of up to 1 per cent of the global turnover of the online entity in case it fails to make this declaration, sources said. 

Such online firms

Topics : Competition Act CCI Competition Commission of India

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

