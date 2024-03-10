The Digital Competition Bill: Onus on Big Tech to declare fair deal

The proposed Digital Competition Bill is expected to put a self-reporting obligation on online entities to declare their dealings are fair and transparent, not restrictive towards third-party applications, according to sources in the know.

The digital entities who qualify as gatekeeper platforms or systemically important digital intermediaries (SIDIs) would have to provide this declaration to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to the proposed Bill.

The CCI will have the power to levy a fine of up to 1 per cent of the global turnover of the online entity in case it fails to make this declaration, sources said.

