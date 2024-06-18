Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The Great Indian Inequality Debate: Is India's income inequality declining?

With the latest HCES showing a fall in Gini coefficient between FY12 and FY23, has India been able to reduce the income inequality?

Hunger, children, poor, sick, poverty
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Earlier this month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) report after an 11-year gap. The report claims that the value of Gini coefficient for consumption expenditure decreased from 0.283 in 2011-12 to 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas, and from 0.363 to 0.314 for urban areas during the same period.

Developed by Italian statistician Corrado Gini, the Gini coefficient has been a standard measure of income inequality for over a century. The coefficient measures  inequality on a scale of 0 to 1, with higher values indicating higher inequality. This can sometimes be shown as a
Topics : Inequality Income inequality in India GDP India's per capital income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon