The journey of good food: How can India build on the gains of millets

The Food and Agriculture Organisation held the closing ceremony for the International Year of Millets 2023 in Rome on March 29 this year, with a firm commitment to build further on the achievements of 2023. It was the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in March 2021, where India proposed that 2023 be declared the International Year of Millets. Seventy countries supported the proposal.



As a result, the humble and much-neglected grains gained unprecedented global and national attention. Through the year, millets were arguably the most talked about food items on the domestic as well as international stage,