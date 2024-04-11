India's economy boosts jobs, but for unskilled and semi-skilled workers

The growing Indian economy is creating jobs, but mainly for the unskilled and semi-skilled workers. Graduates and those having higher qualifications, even with technical degrees and diplomas, are witnessing employment generation at a slow pace.

The unemployment rate (UR) fell for all education classes from the year 2000 to 2011-12, except for those having below primary level qualification. The UR, however, rose sharply for all education classes — below primary level, primary to middle level, secondary to higher secondary, graduation and above — from 2011-12 to 2017-18. The UR has been falling since then, barring below primary level for 2018-19 year-on-year.

