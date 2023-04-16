close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The slippery slope of oil exploration keeps India heavily import-dependent

Motorists have taken comfort in frozen pump prices and gas price caps but producers face high taxes, and restrictions on pricing freedom

S Dinakar
Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch
Premium

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Successive Indian governments have formulated policies that tended to nurse consumers of energy at the expense of producers. The current dispensation is no different. Motorists have taken comfort in frozen pump prices and gas price caps but producers face high taxes, and restrictions on pricing freedom.
The government is focused on revenue generation rather than production maximisation. But protecting the interests of consumers, and imposing high costs on upstream operators, may work in nations endowed with copious oil reserves and relatively negligible domestic demand, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Russia. Not so in the case of energy-deprived countries like India — it only makes the nation increasingly dependent on foreign oil and gas, weakening energy security.
Check out these numbers. Domestic production of crude oil has declined 23 per cent to an estimated 29 million tonnes last fiscal from nearly 38 million tonnes or 763,000 barrel
Or

Also Read

Crude concerns: India may have to rely on dark fleets for Russian imports

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

India's crude import basket at 10-month low but pump prices to remain high

India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data

Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475

Govt to narrow down safe harbour for social media cos, raise accountability

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

Power consumption grows 9.5% to 1,503 billion units in 2022-23: Govt data

India sees oil cuts, war impact as biggest risks to economy: FM Sitharaman

India-US people-to-people ties to get stronger, better: WH official

Topics : Oil Exploration | Crude Oil | Oil imports

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

exports
4 min read

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy
2 min read

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon