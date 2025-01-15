Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 06:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Ticking time: India just 33 years away from getting 'old', says report

Ticking time: India just 33 years away from getting 'old', says report

In terms of India integrating with the world, the report notes that it can benefit from being increasingly important for the world

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has just 33 years until it turns as “old” as advanced economies by the 2050s as it is projected to reach the same support ratio as seen in advanced economies, finds the latest report by McKinsey & Company. Support ratio is the number of working-age individuals per 65-year-old or more people.
 
“India still has some time to benefit from its demographic dividend for economic growth but is aging faster than many realise. Despite very fast progress, India is still a low-income country, so it needs to ‘get rich before it gets old’. Its GDP per capita is just 18
Topics : demographic dividend Demographic wealth population

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon