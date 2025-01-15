Ticking time: India just 33 years away from getting 'old', says report

India has just 33 years until it turns as “old” as advanced economies by the 2050s as it is projected to reach the same support ratio as seen in advanced economies, finds the latest report by McKinsey & Company. Support ratio is the number of working-age individuals per 65-year-old or more people.

“India still has some time to benefit from its demographic dividend for economic growth but is aging faster than many realise. Despite very fast progress, India is still a low-income country, so it needs to ‘get rich before it gets old’. Its GDP per capita is just 18