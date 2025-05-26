Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tracking consumption: Clothing, footwear spends shrank 7.1% in FY24

Tracking consumption: Clothing, footwear spends shrank 7.1% in FY24

Expenditure on the 'clothing and footwear' segment fell by over 7 per cent to just under ₹4.53 trillion in FY24 from ₹4.87 trillion in FY23

clothes, Footwear, spending, Tracking consumption
Premium

The Covid-19 pandemic that scuppered economic activity, had dragged clothing and footwear spends down 15 per cent in 2020-21

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian households’ spending on 'clothing and footwear' plunged to a three-year low and a tad under pre-pandemic levels in 2023-24, as per disaggregated national accounts numbers released by the National Statistical Office.
 
This marked the second straight year of contraction in such spending after a 1.4 per cent drop recorded through 2022-23 (FY23), and economists termed it a reflection of consumers cutting back on discretionary demand amid a period of high inflation and stagnating wages.
 
Expenditure on the 'clothing and footwear' segment fell by over 7 per cent to just under ₹4.53 trillion in FY24 from ₹4.87 trillion in FY23.
Topics : clothes Footwear spending

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon