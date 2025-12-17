Trade metrics: Tariff tantrums shape Indian exports in the 21st century

India has reached a critical juncture in its international trade journey, with US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods exports prompting a rush for new markets in a world where every other country is scrambling, too.

Although India’s dependence on just a few export markets over the years has been an issue in itself, the tariffs introduced a new urgency to export diversification plans. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has held discussions with export promotion councils and industry associations to take stock of the efforts being undertaken to diversify India’s export market, backed by a pipeline of