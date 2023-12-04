Trade strategy on table to achieve exports target of $2 trillion by 2030

The government is working on a fresh foreign trade strategy to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration in an attempt to achieve an ambitious target of $2 trillion in total exports — goods and services — by 2030, and increasing India’s share in global trade from 2.7 per cent to 10 per cent, people aware of the matter said.

Towards this, the department of commerce is close to finalising a strategy paper, which is aligned with the vision of what should be the share of trade as a multiplier of growth as the Indian economy grows, one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

Over the last few months, the department of commerce held intense discussions with various stakeholders,