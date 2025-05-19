Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporters

India is set to push the United States (US) to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) for its goods exporters, in the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

“While the US has a long list of NTBs it wants to discuss with India, we too will raise a number of those faced by our companies there. However, the US side is not keen to discuss non-tariff measures (NTMs) like the sanitary and phytosanitary measures,” a government official said. NTMs generally pertain to health and safety norms for food and agriculture products.

The official said Indian industry had raised the matter