Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporters

Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporters

The official said industry has raised regulatory hurdles and high cost of certification among other issues in the US as primary obstacles to increasing exports to the US

The US has made removing NTBs with partner countries through trade deals a cornerstone of its negotiations.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India is set to push the United States (US) to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) for its goods exporters, in the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). 
“While the US has a long list of NTBs it wants to discuss with India, we too will raise a number of those faced by our companies there. However, the US side is not keen to discuss non-tariff measures (NTMs) like the sanitary and phytosanitary measures,” a government official said. NTMs generally pertain to health and safety norms for food and agriculture products.  
The official said Indian industry had raised the matter
Piyush Goyal Trade deal trade agreements Indian pharma

