Trade uncertainties continue to weigh on private projects, shows data

Trade uncertainties continue to weigh on private projects, shows data

September was the fourth quarter in a row where projects dropped on a rolling-basis

Certain sectors may have announced intentions in anticipation of a favourable trade deal, which has not materialised. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

The private sector appears to have retreated more from investments amid the ongoing uncertainties around trade and other issues than it did during previous disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Investments typically involve the setting up of new factories and other initiatives. Companies dropped plans worth ₹14.3 trillion in investments on a rolling four-quarter basis in September, according to data collated from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This marks the fourth quarter in a row where dropping projects on a rolling-basis is higher than the peak of around ₹13.4 trillion in dropped projects recorded  in March 2019. The
