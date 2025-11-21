Trade uncertainties continue to weigh on private projects, shows data

The private sector appears to have retreated more from investments amid the ongoing uncertainties around trade and other issues than it did during previous disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investments typically involve the setting up of new factories and other initiatives. Companies dropped plans worth ₹14.3 trillion in investments on a rolling four-quarter basis in September, according to data collated from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This marks the fourth quarter in a row where dropping projects on a rolling-basis is higher than the peak of around ₹13.4 trillion in dropped projects recorded in March 2019. The